NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Watch: Mark Kehoe scores wonder goal as UCC seal Fitzgibbon-Sigerson double

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 07:58 PM
By Joel Slattery

Tipperary's Mark Kehoe made a big mark on the national stage with an incredible piece of skill hitting a wonder goal which put UCC on their way to an impressive 2-21 to 0-13 win over Mary I in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

The strike, early in today's final at WIT, gave the Leeside college the lead in a game where they pushed on the impressive victory.

Keogh would score 1-4 as he helped UCC to a remarkable 39th Fitzgibbon Cup title.

Today's win also the college the 'double' - as their footballers claimed Sigerson Cup glory earlier this week.

More on this topic

Aishling Moloney inspires Tipp to impressive win over Cork

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

Former All Black links up with Cork senior hurlers

Rita Ring, wife of Cork GAA legend Christy, passes away


KEYWORDS

UCCMark Keogh GoalFitzgibbon CupCork GAA

More in this Section

Easy for Newcastle as Huddersfield’s nightmare season continues

King misses late penalty as Bournemouth and Wolves share spoils

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »