Watch: John Kiely's passionate speech after winning county title with Galbally in 1995

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 06:34 PM

By Joel Slattery

John Kiely masterminded Limerick's historic All-Ireland Championship victory over Galway as the Shannonsiders ended 45 years of hurt to secure the title in dramatic circumstances.

The scenes in Croke Park on Sunday, as well as the colour around the Treaty County since is something that will live long in the memory of all Limerick supporters.

However, it is not the first historic hurling victory Kiely was at the centre of. He captained his home club Galbally to their first hurling title - the 1995 Limerick Junior 'B' Hurling Championship.

Playing midfield that day, his acceptance speech showed the raw passion that we have become used to seeing the former senior inter-county player on the sideline with Limerick for the last two seasons and winning an u-21 title with the bainisteior's bib in 2015.

"It's a fantastic moment for me," Kiely, part of Limerick's extended panel for the '94 All-Ireland final told the jubilant crowd.

"I don't care what Limerick jersey you wear, to win anything with your own club is better than anything."

Thanks to Henry Martin for the video


