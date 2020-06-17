Watch: How Paul Broderick and his club have adapted to coronavirus safety measures

Carlow footballer Paul Broderick. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The spirit within GAA communities across Ireland, and even across the world, is something that is often remarked on. During lockdown over the past few months, this has certainly been the case – with club members and players rallying together for fundraisers and looking out for vulnerable people in their community by offering them services. My own club, Tinryland GFC, was no different.

In March, our club learned that it would be a designated Covid-19 testing centre. During such a challenging time, the club was happy to be able to play its part in serving the community. Tinryland club members stepped up, and pulled together over a weekend – volunteering their time and skills to get the facility set up and running.

That is what it’s all about, and why the GAA is so important to so many people – everyone collaborating to help out the community, and the county.

With the testing centre dismantled just last week, we’re now starting to look towards reopening, and figure out the ‘new normal’. There is a real eagerness bubbling among players to get back on the pitch, and with the hope now that there might be some games – it can’t come quick enough.

Figuring out the safest way to return to training and making sure we are following all the guidelines outlined by the GAA are the main challenges that lie ahead now. A huge amount of work is going into this behind the scenes in the club at the moment.

Among a number of other safety measures, we’ve recently had a temperature-testing device installed by a local company – Fever Defence. We’re really lucky to have this in place, as it will enable all of our club players, members, and officials to self-check their temperatures in just one second before heading out on the pitch.

We recently made a short video to show juveniles, parents, and other club members what the new normal will look like when they return to Tinryland GFC. As well as temperature checks, members will follow a one-way system when entering the club and must arrive togged out and ready for action, as the dressing rooms will be out of use.

Over the years, as I’ve been involved with the county team, I haven’t had as much time to train and play with my club as I would have liked. I absolutely love being out in Tinryland, and training with the lads out there.

This is a great opportunity now to get a few weeks of sessions in with a full squad. Players will be arriving back with a renewed focus and fresh legs. Club football is to the forefront and I’m planning on taking advantage of that.

Life without sport is hard – I’ve learned that the past few months. GAA and football, in particular, forms an enormous part of my identity.

Don’t get me wrong, the break was welcomed and it has been good to me. It has allowed me to step back and appreciate all that I have outside of the GAA. But it’s often only when something is missing that you come to realise the positive physical and mental clout of it.

For me, that something is the GAA. Thankfully, the pitch is in sight again.

- Paul Broderick is a footballer for Carlow and Tinryland GFC.