Watch highlights of Imokilly v Glen Rovers in Cork SHC final

Watch highlights of Imokilly v Glen Rovers in Cork SHC final
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 11:01 AM

Imokilly 2-17 - 1-16 Glen Rovers

Watch back on the highlights from yesterday's Cork SHC final between Imokilly and Glen Rovers as the East Cork divisional outfit secured a historic three-in-a-row of county titles.

Goals from captain Seamus Harnedy and Declan Dalton proved crucial for Fergal Condon's side.

Watch: Harnedy goal helps Imokilly secure historic three-in-a-row

Scorers for Imokilly: D Dalton 1-7 (1-4 frees, 0-1 ’65), S Harnedy 1-2, B Cooper 0-3, A Spillane, P O’Sullivan, W Leahy, S Hegarty and S O’Regan Óg 0-1 each.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 0-11 (0-8 frees), D Cronin 1-0, D Brosnan 0-2, D Noonan, L Coughlan and C Dorris 0-1 each

Imokilly: D O’Callaghan (Watergrasshoill), K Histon (Cobh), C Barry (Castlelyons), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), S Hegarty (Dungourney), M Russell (Aghada), J Cronin (Lisgoold), B Cooper (Youghal), M O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neill’s), B Lawton (Castlemartyr), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), A Spillane (Castlelyons), P O’Sullivan (Cloyne), D Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), W Leahy (Aghada).

Subs: S O’Regan Óg (Watergrasshill) for O’Keeffe (53 mins), J Stack (Castlemartyr) for Leahy (60 mins).

Glen Rovers: C Hickey, S McDonnell, D Dooling, C Healy, R Downey, B Moylan, D Noonan, D Cronin, A O’ Donovan, D Brosnan, P Horgan, D Cunningham, C Dorris, S Kinefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: A Lynch for Cunningham (52 mins), D Busteed for Kennefick (56 mins), D Tynan for Coughlan (59 mins).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig)

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

