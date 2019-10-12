Watch: Full coverage of Fr O'Neill's Premier IHC final win over Kilworth

Fr O'Neill's are Cork Premier IHC champions for 2019 as they defeated Kilworth 3-23 to 1-20 in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday night.

You can watch back all the action, reaction and analysis from the east Cork side's impressive victory here:

While both teams will play in the newly-created Cork Senior 'A' Championship next year, Fr O'Neill's, as champions, will represent Cork in the Munster IHC when they travel to face the Limerick champions, either Blackrock or Kildimo-Pallaskenry on the first weekend of November.