Watch: Five sent off after mass brawl in Cork minor football final

Cork underage chiefs are awaiting a referee’s report into a mass brawl which marred Monday night’s Rebel Óg Premier 2 county minor football final in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Melee which marred the Kilshannig against St Finbarrs in the Carrigaline Court Hotel Rebel Og Premier 2 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn last night. Pictures: Eddie O'Hare

Several players from Kilshannig and St Finbarr’s were involved in the melee which lasted several seconds.

Macroom referee Dave Murnane dismissed five players on straight red cards - three St Finbarr’s players Wayne Flood, Jack O’Kelly and Jamie Linehan and two from Kilshannig, Bill Curtin and Conor McMahon.

Video footage taken from the stand shows punches being thrown and a Kilshannig player being rounded on by a number of opposing players.

The game was won by Kilshannig on a 2-15 to 1-11 score-line.

Recommended bans for a number of players are anticipated although fines for the clubs might also be in the offing.

“It was most unfortunate,” said Rebel Óg chairman John Purcell, who was at the game.

Another football brawl. This time there's 5 or 6 lads pounding on one. And they say MMA is barbaric pic.twitter.com/1naATlRJWq— Kevin Coleman (@kvn_clmn) October 23, 2018

“It was a fantastic game, which up to then had been played in a great spirit.

“Whatever led to the flare-up I don’t know but it was ugly.

“The game took place under the auspices of the Rebel Óg Central region and after the referee’s report is received we’ll see where it takes us.

"There will have to be (an investigation)."

The violent scenes came just two days after the second-half melee which marred the Dingle-East Kerry county semi-final in Tralee.