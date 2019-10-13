News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watch: Duhallow v Newcestown in Cork SFC semi-final 2019

Watch: Duhallow v Newcestown in Cork SFC semi-final 2019
Newcestown’s David Buckley breaks past Valley Rovers defender Aaron Lyons in their Cork SFC round-three clash in August. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 01:20 PM

Follow all the action live as Duhallow take on Newcestown in their Cork SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Throw-in is at 2pm, and we'll be bringing you live footage with commentary from Colm O'Connor and Brian Cuthbert.

We will also be bringing you deferred coverage of today's other Cork SFC semi-final between Douglas and Nemo Rangers, with the full match available on our site and on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page just after 6pm this evening.

We'll be going live at 1.55pm and you can watch here or on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.


Newcestown footballers make most of hurling exit

TOPIC: Cork GAA

