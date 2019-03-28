NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Watch: David Clifford hails 'greatest' Colm Cooper, and 'best I’ve played with' Kieran Donaghy

Photo by MacMonagle Photography Killarney
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 11:25 AM

Kerry star David Clifford has said Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy are the best footballers he’s seen and played with.

Although having played just one year together, Austin Stacks and Kerry legend Donaghy made a sufficient impact on the young star for him to declare his genius as a full-forward line partner. However, Colm Cooper stands out as the best he’s ever seen.

“I suppose growing up in Kerry and being a corner forward you couldn't look past Colm Cooper,” said Clifford in an exclusive video interview with Kerry GAA partner Alliance Medical.

“He is just the greatest forward that has ever played the game so it has to be him.

“With regard to the best I’ve played with, I only got to play with him from for one year but it would have to be Kieran Donaghy, just unbelievable for a corner forward [to play with], the way he brings players into the game and the way he's able to win primary possession.”

As for the best score, Clifford also kept it within the county, citing a famous point scored by Brian Sheehan in club football.

“The greatest score I've seen would have to be Brian Sheehan against for South Kerry in the county championship against Crokes in Fitzgerald stadium, a free from about 65-70 yards out it was an unbelievable score.”

