Watch: Cork senior championship draws live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 05:59 PM

The Cork senior football and hurling championship draws are being broadcast live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening on the Irish Examiner Sports' Facebook page.

Our coverage starts at 6.45pm with analysis of the pairings from former All-Ireland winning Cork captain Mark Landers and Irish Examiner Sports Editor Tony Leen.

You can watch the draw with County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy and CEO Kevin O'Donovan on our Facebook page here or on this page once the video goes live.


The format of the senior draws is below:

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-finals

Seeded (1) Imokilly (2) Newtownshandrum (3) Bishopstown

Unseeded (4) Ballyhea (5) Carrigtwohill (6) Glen Rovers (7) Sarsfields (8) St. Finbarr's

Three seeded teams are placed in the bowl and are drawn as the first teams in quarter-finals A, B, and C.

Teams 4 to 8 are then placed in the bowl and drawn in sequence.

Repeat pairings avoided at the quarter-final stage, where possible.

Semi-finals: A v B, C v D

Senior Football Championship Quarter-finals

Seeded: (1) St. Finbarr's (2) Duhallow

Unseeded: (3) Clonakilty (4) Douglas, (5) Ilen Rovers (6) Nemo Rangers (7) Kiskeam / Ballincollig, (8) Mallow / Newcestown

Both seeded teams are pre-set as the first teams in quarter-finals A / C on opposite sides of the draw.

Teams 3 to 8 are placed in the bowl and drawn in sequence.

Repeat pairings avoided at the quarter-final stage, where possible.

Semi-finals: A v B, C v D

