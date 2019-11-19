Watch: Cork championship group draws live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The draws for the 2020 Cork county championships will be made tonight at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 8pm.

You can watch the draws as they happen here or on our Examiner Sport Facebook page.

*The live stream will show up here at 8pm.*

The revamped format sees teams divided into Premier Senior and Senior A in both codes. The intermediate division has been divided into Premier Intermediate and Intermediate A in both codes, with an additional Lower Intermediate grade in hurling.

In each grade, there will be three groups of four teams playing in a round-robin league (with the exception of the Intermediate A Football championship, which features four groups of four).

The seedings for each grade were released yesterday. A full explainer can be found here.