Watch: Brian Lohan 'happy enough' with first game as Clare manager

Photo: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 07:34 PM

Winning manager Brian Lohan, in his first competitive outing with Clare, was understandably happy with their one-point win over Tipperary.

“You want a bit of endeavour, a bit of spirit, and we got that.

“It’s good, it's good - those kinds of games can go either way and we're just happy with how it went.

“We were we were a little bit late starting, so the training regime is a little bit - stuff that should have been done in September, October we're doing the moment. But we’ll make up the ground. Most teams are in a similar situation.”

Lohan also confirmed that Diarmuid Ryan, who limped off injured, wasn’t seriously hurt (“a knee in the back”).

You can rewatch the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the match at the below link:

READ MORE

Watch back: All-Ireland champions Tipperary against Clare in the Munster Hurling League

