Watch: Brian Lohan 'happy enough' with first game as Clare manager

Winning manager Brian Lohan, in his first competitive outing with Clare, was understandably happy with their one-point win over Tipperary.

“You want a bit of endeavour, a bit of spirit, and we got that.

“It’s good, it's good - those kinds of games can go either way and we're just happy with how it went.

“We were we were a little bit late starting, so the training regime is a little bit - stuff that should have been done in September, October we're doing the moment. But we’ll make up the ground. Most teams are in a similar situation.”

Lohan also confirmed that Diarmuid Ryan, who limped off injured, wasn’t seriously hurt (“a knee in the back”).

