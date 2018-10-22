Home»Sport

Watch as under-7s charity game raises thousands for club pitch damaged by sinkhole

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 05:36 PM

The true spirit of the GAA was on display on Saturday where Ratoath GAA club hosted Magheracloone GAA club in an under-7 challenge game.

Tommy Farrelly of Magheracloone Mitchells flanked by Nicholas Clarke (left) and Victor Clarke (right) of Ratoath GAA after an under-sevens charity match. Photo: Colm O'Neill/PA

The game, supported by Beko, took place after an open letter from a young Meath man went viral when the seven-year-old claimed he wanted to help the sinkhole-stricken club and started the ball rolling which culminated in a fundraising event.

READ MORE: ‘Little heroes’ help raise thousands for sinkhole-hit Monaghan GAA club

Proceeds from last weekend’s match go to Magheracloone Mitchells GAA's pitch, which was damaged by a sinkhole caused by the collapse of a mine in September.

Watch the highlights here:

