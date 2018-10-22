Watch as under-7s charity game raises thousands for club pitch damaged by sinkhole

The true spirit of the GAA was on display on Saturday where Ratoath GAA club hosted Magheracloone GAA club in an under-7 challenge game.

Tommy Farrelly of Magheracloone Mitchells flanked by Nicholas Clarke (left) and Victor Clarke (right) of Ratoath GAA after an under-sevens charity match. Photo: Colm O'Neill/PA

The game, supported by Beko, took place after an open letter from a young Meath man went viral when the seven-year-old claimed he wanted to help the sinkhole-stricken club and started the ball rolling which culminated in a fundraising event.

Proceeds from last weekend’s match go to Magheracloone Mitchells GAA's pitch, which was damaged by a sinkhole caused by the collapse of a mine in September.

Digital Desk

