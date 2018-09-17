Home»Sport

Watch as Down legend Mickey Linden proves class IS permanent

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 06:09 PM

He terrorised defenders up and own the country in his prime in the 80s and 90s but Down legend Mickey Linden proved he hasn't lost his touch during a club game at the weekend.

BBC NI have ensured that the former All Star's sublime skills are still worth a look even though the Mayobridge man is now 55.

We salute you Mr Linden. Still doing things at 55 that mere mortals could only hope to emulate in their 20s.


KEYWORDS

GAADown

