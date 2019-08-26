Watch all the highlights as St Finbarr's hold onto Cork SFC crown in extra-time battle

The reigning Cork SFC champions St Finbarr's survived an extra-time battle against Carbery Rangers to advance to the quarter-finals yesterday.

The game, which ended 2-17 to 1-17, was streamed live online by the Irish Examiner and you can catch all the highlights here.

From John Hayes' ice-cool finish for the opening goal to Stephen Sherlock's superb score-taking, and all the drama of extra-time, it was a classic club championship encounter.

You can read Denis Hurley's full report, with reaction from both camps, here.