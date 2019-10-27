Watch: All the action and reaction from Éire Óg's win over St Michael's in the Cork Premier IFC final

Relive all the action from Cork Premier IFC final between Éire Óg and St Michael's.

Éire Óg wreaked revenge on St Michael's for defeats in the 2017 and 2018 championship and ran out 0-14 to 0-12 winners.

Join Colm O'Connor and John Hayes from full commentary and analysis.

You can watch the full game below, while Colm O'Connor also spoke to winning manager Harry O'Reilly after the game:

If you can't see the video, click this link which will direct to your to our facebook stream on Irish Examiner Sport.



