News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watch: All the action and reaction from Éire Óg's win over St Michael's in the Cork Premier IFC final

Watch: All the action and reaction from Éire Óg's win over St Michael's in the Cork Premier IFC final
Éire Óg's Ronan O'Toole.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Relive all the action from Cork Premier IFC final between Éire Óg and St Michael's.

Éire Óg wreaked revenge on St Michael's for defeats in the 2017 and 2018 championship and ran out 0-14 to 0-12 winners.

Join Colm O'Connor and John Hayes from full commentary and analysis.

You can watch the full game below, while Colm O'Connor also spoke to winning manager Harry O'Reilly after the game:

If you can't see the video, click this link which will direct to your to our facebook stream on Irish Examiner Sport.


READ MORE

United division is at Duhallow football’s core for Donncha O’Connor

More on this topic

Watch highlights of Imokilly v Glen Rovers in Cork SHC finalWatch highlights of Imokilly v Glen Rovers in Cork SHC final

Watch: Harnedy goal helps Imokilly secure historic three-in-a-rowWatch: Harnedy goal helps Imokilly secure historic three-in-a-row

Watch: Douglas vs Nemo Rangers in Cork SFC semi-final 2019Watch: Douglas vs Nemo Rangers in Cork SFC semi-final 2019

Watch: Duhallow v Newcestown in Cork SFC semi-final 2019Watch: Duhallow v Newcestown in Cork SFC semi-final 2019


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GAAfootballTOPIC: Live Sport

More in this Section

Leicester open Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden to mark anniversaryLeicester open Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden to mark anniversary

Jonny on the spot to deny 10-man Newcastle victoryJonny on the spot to deny 10-man Newcastle victory

Ballyhale Shamrocks too much for James Stephens in Kilkenny SHC finalBallyhale Shamrocks too much for James Stephens in Kilkenny SHC final

Limerick IFC final replay: Galtee Gaels see off Gerald Griffins to secure senior football in 2020Limerick IFC final replay: Galtee Gaels see off Gerald Griffins to secure senior football in 2020


Lifestyle

Mary Morrogh, consultant general and breast surgeon, Mater Private Hospital Cork, and Cork University Hospital (CUH).Working Life: Consultant general and breast surgeon Mary Morrogh

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »