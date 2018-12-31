Watch: 2018 highlights from the wider GAA community

There was plenty to be impressed with for GAA fans in 2018.

From Limerick's All-Ireland heroics in hurling to Dublin's continued dominance, there was no shortage of drama.

But as GAA videographer Jerome Quinn points out: "There are heroes everywhere and at every level."

The man behind Jerome Quinn Media travels all over the world to cover GAA and he has released his best bits for 2018.

From the incredible story of eight-year-old Conall Harvey, who is playing Gaelic football despite having lost both his legs to the South African Gaels stealing the show at the Asian Games in Bangkok.

Quinn's best bits also include a sensational goal of the year contender.

"The beauty of the GAA is that it isn’t just about the big games in Croke Park and I think this video reflects that," says Quinn.