Wasteful Galway lose by a single point to Waterford

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 03:40 PM

Waterford 0-17 Galway 0-16

Victory to Waterford in this NHL 1A clash in Walsh Park, with Galway left to rue a string of wides.

Waterford defended the dressing-room end in the first half and opened with Patrick Curran and Stephen Bennett points. Galway were without late withdrawal Joe Canning, and his replacement Brian Concannon opened their account.

It was 0-3 apiece on 12 minutes of an entertaining opening half, then Tadhg Haran and Austin Gleeson swapped frees (the Waterford man from his own 45) before Pauric Mahony gave Waterford the lead with another free. Whelan levelled - 0-5 each on 20 minutes.

The teams went on to match each other score for score, neither able to establish a significant lead: however, in first-half injury time Kevin Moran and Mahony nudged Waterford 0-11 to 0-8 ahead.

Galway resumed with quick points from Haran (free) and Cathal Mannion before Mahony landed a 65: 0-12 to 0-10 on 44 minutes.

Jamie Barron and Mahony (two) stretched Waterford’s lead to five before Whelan had Galway’s 11th point entering the final quarter.

Whelan then made it a three-point game, 0-15 to 0-12 but Waterford maintained that lead until five minutes were left, when Cathal Mannion’s second point made it 0-16 to 0-14.

Mannion and sub Evan Niland tied it up, but Waterford sub Peter Hogan nudged his side ahead in injury time.

Scorers for Waterford: P. Mahony (8 frees, 1 65)(0-8); J. Fagan (0-2); S. Bennett, A. Gleeson (free), K. Moran, P. Hogan, C. Lyons, J. Barron, P. Curran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: C. Whelan (0-4); T. Haran ( frees) C. Mannion (0-3 each); B. Concannon, E. Niland (frees) (0-2 each); S. Loftus, S. Bleahane (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan, S. Fives, C Prunty, S. McNulty, C. Lyons, C. Gleeson, K. Moran, A. Gleeson, P. Mahony (c), N. Montgomery, J. Barron, J. Fagan, J. Prendergast, S. Bennett, P. Curran.

Subs: P. Hogan for Curran (HT); MJ Sutton for C. Gleeson (blood 58-82); MJ Sutton for Montgomery (62); D. Hutchinson for Bennett (68).

GALWAY: J. Skehill, D. Morrissey, G. McInerney, S. Loftus, P. Mannion (c), S. Cooney, F. Burke, C. Mannion, A. Touhy, N. Burke, B. Concannon, T. Haran, S. Bleahane, C. Whelan, C. Cooney.

Subs: S. Linnane for P. Mannion (inj, 18); J. Flynn for Bleahane (44 ); C. Walsh for C. Cooney (50); E. Niland for Haran (57); TJ Brennan for Burke (65).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford)

