Was there any need for the reaction to Cusack’s appointment as Cork minor manager?

You might have noticed that Kieran Kingston is returning as the Cork senior hurling manager.

Under all the excessive hoopla regarding Donal Óg Cusack’s appointment as minor chief, the news regarding Kingston’s return to the helm in the seat that really matters was not far from being an afterthought in some quarters.

Maybe that was because Jimmy Barry-Murphy was expected to be named as minor manager and, therefore, Cusack’s name being rolled out for the position instead, surprised people.

Or maybe it was because the dog on the street was aware that Kingston would be back to lead the seniors’ charge.

Yet, was there really any need for the reaction to Cusack’s appointment?

I mean, on what kind of planet do we live whereby the announcement of a minor gaffer gathers more headlines than a senior manager being put in place and the news of that being officially released to the public, even if news of both was filtered out at the same time?

Cusack may well do a marvellous job with the Cork minors, but with the greatest of respect, the news of his role is not in the same realm of importance as that of Kingston stepping back into the breach at the highest grade.

And, furthermore, the fact Ger Cunningham and Diarmuid O’Sullivan will be joining Kingston is also of far greater intrigue than any other appointments announced by the Cork County Board last Sunday night.

Commenting on the announcement, Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: “I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of the appointments process, and honoured to be putting these names before the County Board.

“As I indicated at the outset, we did not want to rush into any decisions, and the length of the process is indicative, both of the extent of our consultation and the number of excellent people who were willing to talk to us about Cork hurling.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of those who have agreed to serve as managers, coaches and selectors, and I truly believe that we now have a structure in place which will ensure that we can always secure the best people to lead Cork teams, on a clear pathway for both coaches and players, from underage all the way through to senior.”

The Cork County Board have gotten flak for the way in which they handled the JBM situation regarding the St Finbarr’s legend becoming minor boss.

And definitely, a gentleman like JBM deserved the episode to be sorted in a less public manner.

However, in an overall context, the Cork County Board have been doing immense work in the last number of months across both codes.

Of course, there was bound to be one or two elements which were not handled as well as they possibly would have wanted given the amount of appointments that have had to be made over the last number of months, but, generally, Cork GAA, with the likes of Kennedy, Marc Sheehan and Kevin O’Donovan guiding the ship, is in much calmer waters presently.

There is a definitive sense of direction from the top of the county board now and it is seeping down positively through to the various branches of the GAA within the county.

Is there more to do? Yes, of course. And, I have no doubt there might be a number of people reading this now thinking: ‘They have a whole lot more to do and get right’.

However, Cork GAA is on a more proactive, sounder path nowadays. It is progressive and the selection of Kingston as senior manager is another shrewd call.

And having Cunningham and O’Sullivan in there with him is also hugely positive.

I have always rated Kingston extremely highly. I have been fortunate to have had a number of chats with the man while he was in charge of the team previously, on and off the record, and it has always been clear that he is acutely clued in to what is required of a senior inter-county manager in the current climate.

Additionally, Cunningham is regarded, obviously, as a very decent coach indeed while O’Sullivan is sure to have the motivation levels of the side fine-tuned in 2020.

Whether this management team can steer Cork to the Liam MacCarthy Cup is difficult to say.

I felt Cork or Tipp would win the All-Ireland title this year but was proved wrong in the case I put forward for the Rebels being the most likely victors.

If anything, the championship just gone reiterated to everybody how taxing a competition the All-Ireland series is.

Will the Leesiders be in the mix next year again? Probably. However, there is little point in suggesting Cork have the tools to go all the way as the depth of quality is such that getting out of the Munster SHC will be an achievement in itself.

Regardless, in both hurling and football, Cork are heading into 2020 in a stronger position, especially when we add in Aidan O’Connell’s ongoing contributions as High Performance Manager.

And even though people will now want silverware, particularly in hurling, at least the public will appreciate that Cork GAA is on the right road to capturing key titles.