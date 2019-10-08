News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ward pulls out of race to replace Tribe boss Donoghue

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 05:55 AM

From having three candidates for the senior hurling manager’s position last week, Galway GAA may have none by this weekend after Tony Ward removed himself from the race.

With Francis Forde and Noel Larkin unwilling to work with chairman Pat Kearney, the selection committee may not have anyone to interview this weekend. Former camogie and U21 manager Ward confirmed his decision yesterday.

It is claimed Forde and Larkin will not run against one another, with Micheál Donoghue’s former selectors expected to form part of the same ticket. However, their relationship with the chairman is described as ‘irreconcilable’. As reported in yesterday’s Irish Examiner, a group has been formed and mediate between Kearney and the pair, but hopes of a resolution are slim. It is believed the 2019 panel had warned the county board executive of such a stand-off developing.

Meanwhile, Pádraic Joyce and Liam Kearns were last night interviewed to replace Kevin Walsh as senior football manager. This year’s U20 Connacht FC winning boss Joyce remains favourite and on his management team at present are coach John Divilly, former senior manager Liam Sammon, John Concannon, and Mick Culhane.

There have been concerns expressed about resources for the squad. A section of Walsh’s resignation statement, calling for “the recommendations in our reports to the county board which included facilities and equipment, operations, alignment and development of underage teams through to senior level, finance, competition structures, player development and welfare, medical screening and deep level coaching continue to be implemented” was not on the Galway GAA website.

Former Tipp, Laois, and Limerick manager Kearns is known to be keen on the Galway job and it may be on his ticket former U21 All-Ireland-winning boss Alan Flynn appears as a coach. Galway junior boss Matt Duggan has pulled out.

The death has taken place of former Kilkenny midfielder Seán Clohessy, who had been living in Midleton. An All-Ireland winner in 1957 and ’63, the Tullaroan man also claimed five Leinster titles, a National League and a Railway Cup. He will be buried after mass at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary in Midleton at 12.30pm today.

TOPIC: Galway GAA

