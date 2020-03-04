Walsh not sure about six-team Leinster SHC

Tommy Walsh is in two minds about the decision to make the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship a six-team competition next season.

Relegation has been postponed this season as a result of Congress’ decision to back the Leinster Council’s motion on Saturday.

After his recent All-Ireland intermediate success with Tullaroan, former Kilkenny star knows the value of dropping a grade, but hopes Laois and whoever comes through from the Joe McDonagh Cup will make things competitive in the expanded group.

“It’s a difficult one. Like I know myself, we were relegated with the club a couple of years ago and it was really tough at the time, but when we went down to the intermediate championship in Kilkenny, even though we weren’t winning the championship or even winning leagues, we were back starting to enjoy our hurling again because we were winning matches.

“So I think the only people that can answer this will be Laois, and next year it’s whoever wins the Joe McDonagh, it’s only them two teams that can really tell us is it working or not. My experience from playing is you can’t beat winning matches and that’s what makes you go down to the hurling field and that’s where the enjoyment comes from.

“Listen, if you’re competitive, it’s different. The chance of winning matches but if you’re going out and you’re getting beat by 10, and 15, and 20 points every time, I don’t think, long-term, that can benefit teams.

“So I think the proof will be in the eating when we see these teams in the six-team Leinster championship and I think they’ve requested this, they’ve wanted it. Let’s see how it goes. We’re all into promoting hurling. Everyone’s on the one wavelength that way. Let’s try it out for a couple of years and we’ll look at it again.”

Walsh recently trended with his and his brothers’ Father Ted-inspired caravan dance to support his former team-mate Aidan Fogarty on Dancing With The Stars.

“It was one of my other brothers thought of the idea. We’d often do videos for people for their birthday, for weddings, and so on. This was just one of them. It turned into something massive. None of us expected it,” he said.

“Thank God it was harmless enough what we done — we could have done anything, really. It was a lesson.”