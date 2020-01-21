Walsh full of praise for attacking game-plan under Joyce

Galway captain Shane Walsh says the Tribesmen are revelling in their new attacking game-plan under Padraic Joyce.

Joyce took over from former All-Ireland winning teammate Kevin Walsh a few months ago and has made an immediate impact.

They picked up their first FBD League title since 2017 on Saturday when they defeated reigning champions Roscommon by 1-14 to 0-11 in the final at Dr Hyde Park.

Walsh scored 1-8 but it was the wonderful build-up play that really caught the eye, and provided the 26-year old with the platform to thrive on.

“The skills work that is being done by lads in training is standing to them,” said Walsh.

“It is just giving confidence to the lads, to showcase what they are able to do. That is something any young footballer growing up should do, is to express yourself, express what you can do and be confident in your ability.

“The lads are responding well to training. It’s starting to show now in the games too.” The Tribesmen had to contend with the sending off of Eamonn Brannigan late on against Roscommon but they coped admirably.

Galway now turn their attentions to a clash with Monaghan in their National Football League opener this Sunday in Pearse Stadium and Walsh is confident they can build during the league.

“The quality of ball that we are getting inside is brilliant,” added the Kilkerrin-Clonberne clubman.

“It makes our job so much easier as forwards, to kick the ball over the bar when you are getting that quality from the lads. To a man everyone stood up, there were a couple of things between black cards against us and for us, and a red card against us, but we reacted very well to it as a team.”

Meanwhile, Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney confirmed that Colin Walshe will miss their Allianz Football League opener against Galway on Sunday.

The former All-Star defender sustained an ankle injury in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s McKenna Cup final defeat to Tyrone.