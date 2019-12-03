News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wall and O’Sullivan to be inducted into Munster GAA Hall of Fame

Tony Wall
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 03:00 PM

Tony Wall and Donie O’Sullivan will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, while Cork footballers will also be honoured at the Munster GAA Awards.

An All-Ireland-winning captain and the first-ever hurler of the year, Wall is recognised for a lifetime of achievement on the hurling field.

A brilliant reader of the game, he was stationed at centre-back throughout a golden era for Tipperary hurling, winning five All-Irelands, six Munster titles, and six National Hurling Leagues, as well as 10 Tipperary SHC titles with Thurles Sarsfields.

Wall lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1958, as captain, and again in 1962, after Jimmy Doyle was taken off injured in the final. He also captained the Tipp minors to the All-Ireland in 1952.

He won the first Caltex Hurler of the Year in 1958 and was named at centre-back on the Tipperary team of the millennium. His 1965 book, ‘Hurling’, detailed his coaching and training techniques.

O’Sullivan also receives Munster GAA's top honour for a career which included accolades as an All-Ireland-winning captain and Kerry's first All-Star.

Donie O’Sullivan
The Spa clubman played over 100 games in the Kerry full-back line as he won four All-Irelands, nine Munster titles, six National Football Leagues, and four Kerry SFC titles with East Kerry.

He captained Kerry in 1966 and 1970, lifting Sam Maguire in the latter year, and won All-Stars in the inaugural team in 1971 and again in 1972.

Renowned for the length and accuracy of his dead ball kicking, O’Sullivan was also one of the last exponents of the drop-kick, a skill seldom seen in the modern era.

Meanwhile, Cork's Melissa Duggan and Cathail O’Mahony have been named the province's Ladies and Under-20 Footballers of the Year respectively.

Duggan received her first All-Star at corner-back this year, as well as being named on the Division One Team of the League having won her first League title. She won her second Munster medal with Cork, a county junior title with Dohenys, and captained Munster to interprovincial success last weekend.

O’Mahony also enjoyed a stellar 2019, leading the scoring with 2-20 as Cork's U20s won Munster and All-Ireland titles. The Mitchelstown man was named man of the match in their shock final victory over Dublin and at full-forward on the U20 team of the year.

Muiris 'Monnie' Hallahan will also receive a Distinguished Service Award (Cultural). From Sliabh gCua, Waterford, Hallahan has been involved in Irish dancing through Scór all his life.

Further award winners will be announced during the week.

