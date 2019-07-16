News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Walkovers may force football format change in Waterford

Walkovers may force football format change in Waterford
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 05:40 AM

Waterford GAA chairman Paddy Joe Ryan believes a knockout county championship format will have to be considered following the two walkovers which have blighted the Waterford SFC.

Ballinacourty were due to play Gaultier in Group C of the Waterford SFC on Sunday, but the latter were unable to field as they had only 13 players available. Also in that group, the weekend before last, Brickey Rangers’ inability to get 15 men on the field meant they were forced to award the points to An Rinn.

County board chairman Ryan said it was “very disappointing” to see two walkovers materialise, but did stress that Gaultier and Brickey Rangers would have been aware of their respective championship programmes from much earlier in the year.

He added that if clubs are unable to fulfil fixtures during the summer months because of player unavailability, then a knockout championship format, which would throw-in once the inter-county season is at an end, will have to be considered

Maybe, April will be a month for the clubs and then, if the clubs want this, the county championship takes on a knockout format when club action resumes in August.

“That is one of the solutions, as far as I see it,” said Ryan.

“We brought the Brickey Rangers game forward by a week, after a request, and unfortunately, they still couldn’t get a team together.

“I’d be very disappointed that any walkover would be given in any code.

“We are one of the few counties playing championship during the summer because we have to. We need to play the games now in order to meet our Munster deadlines. Also, we are trying to give our dual clubs a chance, so they are not, where possible, playing every week come August and September.

“If playing games at this time of year isn’t workable for the majority of clubs, who may have lads gone to America or elsewhere, then, maybe, the format needs to be looked at.”

Quirke's Football Podcast: Killarney picnic zone not war zone. Gavin bombshell. Two questions for Cork

More on this topic

45 inmates sleep on mattresses every night45 inmates sleep on mattresses every night

Kerry council to review renewable energy policy after protest by localsKerry council to review renewable energy policy after protest by locals

Henshaw gets opportunity to rediscover IrelandHenshaw gets opportunity to rediscover Ireland

McBrearty: ‘I’m looking forward to getting back to Croke Park’McBrearty: ‘I’m looking forward to getting back to Croke Park’

More in this Section

Man City still grounded as pre-season flight to China delayed for second timeMan City still grounded as pre-season flight to China delayed for second time

Leeds land in Australia – but boss Marcelo Bielsa will be late to the partyLeeds land in Australia – but boss Marcelo Bielsa will be late to the party

Hamilton celebrates joining Formula One’s greatsHamilton celebrates joining Formula One’s greats

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

This year heralds the return of a much-maligned shade, pulled from the design doldrums and now paired with some unexpected complementary colours, materials and tone-on-tone activity, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Fifty shades of beige

Their romance took Laura Roset and Ken Mohally from Mallow to Moldova and back again.Wedding of the Week: Love spreads from Mallow to Moldova

Every day, I take my wife a cup of tea in bed. However, we sometimes make love in the mornings and she pauses to finish her cup before it goes cold.Sexual healing: Her long tea breaks cools the moment

As the Caped Crusader hits 80 years of protecting Gotham City, Chris Wasser looks at the history of the world’s darkest superhero.80 years on, Batman still packs a punch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »