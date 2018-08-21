Home»Sport

'Walking out to that - I'll bring that with me to the day I die' - Shane Dowling on Limerick's emotional homecoming

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 09:16 PM

Limerick forward Shane Dowling says he'll never forget the scenes of last night's homecoming at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Treaty County are celebrating their first All-Ireland Hurling success in 45 years and the panel are continuing to parade the Liam McCarthy Cup around the county this evening.

Dowling says there was one over-riding emotion when they were greeted home by over 90,000 people.

"The word that seems to be coming from everyone is 'relief,'" he told Joe Molloy on Off The Ball.

"It's just a relief that we have eventually done it.

"The train home at Colbert Station, we knew something special was going to happen.

When we got off that train and walking out to that station, the scenes - I'll bring that with me to the day I die, I never thought it would be as mad as that - considering the crowd that was actually in the Gaelic Grounds as well.

"We walked out and just to see the sea of green, flags and horns and everything, people were just so happy and so relieved


