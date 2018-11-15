VIDEO: Kerry has conquered another Kingdom - this time in the Persian Gulf

The GAA in the Middle East is continuing to prosper with new clubs being formed and enthusiasm for defending their titles at next year's World Games.

Kerry Middle East is one of the newest clubs in the region and last weekend they were successful at the Bahrain GAA Festival.

Who would've thought of it - some Kerrymen having a kickabout in a desert?

Middle East Chairperson Tadhg Flahive, who also happens to be a Kerryman, is delighted to see new clubs forming.

"We're now 15 clubs spread over six countries and we have 106 teams. Thankfully, [our] numbers keep growing," said Tadhg.

Gerard Faulkner from RAK Ropairi GAA club explained how being from a smaller club has its' advantages.

"If you look at the line today everybody is here from the club. They really support each so I think that counts for something," revealed Gerald.

Andrew Molloy from Al Reem Shamrock spoke about the power of Gaelic football and how it can travel to all corners of the world.

"It's a very strong community over here. Everybody enjoys it out here. It's a great way of getting together and having the craic," said Andrew.

So why do the players keep coming back year after year?

"It's opportunity. Not every day do we get to travel and play other continents on such a world stage. It's a great opportunity to test yourself against some of the best of everybody else and I think we're there," admitted Middle East Secretary Gearoid Cronin.