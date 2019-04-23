NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Video highlights show why Ladies Football semi-final broke viewing record

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 04:36 PM

The LGFA's new Live Stream video service from the Lidl National League served up an epic encounter between Cork and Dublin at the weekend.

In the sweltering heat of Kilkenny's Nowlan Park, Cork's Orla Finn starred as the Rebelettes defeated the champions Dublin 1-18 to 2-14.

The LGFA have been streaming games live every week through the League on their Facebook page, beginning in Cavan in February and ending with Sunday's classic.

Viewing figures during extra-time on Sunday surpassed all of the previous games, reflecting the drama of the contest, which included a red card, superb football, a late late winner from Melissa Duggan and 13 points from All Star Orla Finn.

Semi-final win over Dublin a 'confidence builder', says Cork Ladies Football manager

Finn said: "It was important to beat them and to get back in a League Final."

Dublin had won the last three major trophies (two All-Irelands and one League) but co-commentator and Cork legend Brid Stack said Cork deserved this victory for "their decision-making, fitness and they way they kept driving at the Dublin defence".

You can see the drama from the highlights video below.

Ladies FootballGAACorkDublin

