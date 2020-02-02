Victory over Antrim gives Sligo back-to-back wins

Sligo 0-15 - 0-14 Antrim

Improving Sligo won their second Division Four fixture in succession as they did just enough to see off Antrim in a tit-for-tat encounter at Markievicz Park.

The winners' captain and midfielder Patrick O'Connor supplied six of Sligo's 15 scores but the home side were almost punished for 13 wides.

Three unanswered points at the end of the first half gave Sligo a one-point lead, 0-9 to 0-8, at the interval.

Antrim were kept in contention by an outstanding shooting display from Paddy Cunningham, who bagged nine points, and Patrick McBride's 20th-minute goal effort that was cleared off the line proved a pivotal moment.

The winners finished with 14 players after Red Óg Murphy received a black card in second-half stoppage time to go with an earlier yellow.

Scorers for Sligo: P O'Connor (0-6, 3 frees), R O Murphy (0-3), L Gaughan (0-3, 2 frees), S Carrabine, K Cawley, D Cummins (0-1 each)

Scorers for Antrim: P Cunningham (0-9, 6 frees); C Murray (0-2); D Lynch, C Duffin, O Eastwood (mark) (0-1 each)

SLIGO: A Devaney, JF Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon, N Mullen, P McNamara, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley, N Ewing, D Cummins, L Gaughan, C Lally, R Óg Murphy

Subs: G O’Kelly-Lynch for N Ewing, h-t; P Hughes for C Lally, 43; J O’Reilly for K Cawley, 54; S Coen for D Cummins, 59; A Marren for L Gaughan, 70+2

ANTRIM: O Kerr, P Gallagher, R Johnston, M Gardiner, D Lynch, J McAuley, P Healy, R McCann, M Jordan, E Walsh, P McBride, N Delargy, P Cunningham, C Duffin, C Murray

Subs: K Quinn for M Gardiner, h-t; C Small for P McBride, 42; O Eastwood for E Walsh, 54; D McAleese for C Duffin, 60; E Nagle for R McCann, 67

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)