News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Victory over Antrim gives Sligo back-to-back wins

By Liam Maloney
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 06:27 PM

Sligo 0-15 - 0-14 Antrim

Improving Sligo won their second Division Four fixture in succession as they did just enough to see off Antrim in a tit-for-tat encounter at Markievicz Park.

The winners' captain and midfielder Patrick O'Connor supplied six of Sligo's 15 scores.
The winners' captain and midfielder Patrick O'Connor supplied six of Sligo's 15 scores.

The winners' captain and midfielder Patrick O'Connor supplied six of Sligo's 15 scores but the home side were almost punished for 13 wides.

Three unanswered points at the end of the first half gave Sligo a one-point lead, 0-9 to 0-8, at the interval.

Antrim were kept in contention by an outstanding shooting display from Paddy Cunningham, who bagged nine points, and Patrick McBride's 20th-minute goal effort that was cleared off the line proved a pivotal moment.

The winners finished with 14 players after Red Óg Murphy received a black card in second-half stoppage time to go with an earlier yellow.

Scorers for Sligo: P O'Connor (0-6, 3 frees), R O Murphy (0-3), L Gaughan (0-3, 2 frees), S Carrabine, K Cawley, D Cummins (0-1 each)

Scorers for Antrim: P Cunningham (0-9, 6 frees); C Murray (0-2); D Lynch, C Duffin, O Eastwood (mark) (0-1 each)

SLIGO: A Devaney, JF Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon, N Mullen, P McNamara, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley, N Ewing, D Cummins, L Gaughan, C Lally, R Óg Murphy

Subs: G O’Kelly-Lynch for N Ewing, h-t; P Hughes for C Lally, 43; J O’Reilly for K Cawley, 54; S Coen for D Cummins, 59; A Marren for L Gaughan, 70+2

ANTRIM: O Kerr, P Gallagher, R Johnston, M Gardiner, D Lynch, J McAuley, P Healy, R McCann, M Jordan, E Walsh, P McBride, N Delargy, P Cunningham, C Duffin, C Murray

Subs: K Quinn for M Gardiner, h-t; C Small for P McBride, 42; O Eastwood for E Walsh, 54; D McAleese for C Duffin, 60; E Nagle for R McCann, 67

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)

More on this topic

Ryan McMenamin thrilled by fight as Fermanagh trump RoscommonRyan McMenamin thrilled by fight as Fermanagh trump Roscommon

Spirited Offaly fightback earns first point against LongfordSpirited Offaly fightback earns first point against Longford

Brian Fox secures the points for Tipperary after frantic fightbackBrian Fox secures the points for Tipperary after frantic fightback

Seanie Furlong front and centre as Wicklow secure points against WaterfordSeanie Furlong front and centre as Wicklow secure points against Waterford

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Fallon Sherrock qualifies for UK OpenFallon Sherrock qualifies for UK Open

Farke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopesFarke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopes

Numbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited titleNumbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited title

Arteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounterArteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounter


Lifestyle

It's one of the great movements of nature. The arrival in Ireland of hundreds of thousands of birds from colder northern climes for the winter.Donal Hickey: Huge fall in water bird numbers

An army of counters has just visited all known haunts of migrant swans in Ireland. The surveyors were are participating in the International Swan Census, held every five years.Richard Collins: Let’s whoop it up for our swan species

The farmer who dropped by to give unasked-for advice to my friend and his wife clearing their newly bought quarter of an acre of long, abandoned terraces on a steep slope on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries was unequivocal: “Cut it down!”Damien Enright: Miracle tree tagasaste can turn desert into arable land

There is something obsessive about wanting to go to such an island as Potato Island. Why would anyone want to go there? Then why would anyone not want to go there?Islands of Ireland: Small lump of Potato Island has its own alluring charm

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »