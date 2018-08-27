Victorious Tipp boss Liam Cahill: We’ll see if I’m approached for senior job

By Michael Moynihan

It wasn’t an hour after the final whistle and Tipperary U21 manager Liam Cahill was being asked about the senior job in the county.

While indicating a willingness to stay with the underage set-up, he pointed out that he’d be willing to discuss the senior job with the county board, adding a “shake-up was needed” with members of the Tipperary senior team who might be in a “comfort zone”.

“My mother used to always say, ‘Be fierce careful what you wish for’,” laughed Cahill.

“The bottom line is sure, I’m a Tipperary man and I love Tipperary hurling. I said during the week that if the opportunity arises to sit down and talk to the relevant people selecting the next Tipperary manager, I’d love to sit down and talk to them.

“Whether I’m right or not for the job, I’m not sure. I’d like to remain where I am. I know I’m talking a bit too much but I feel now, the right place for me to be is with next year’s U20s, and to get another year under my belt — and then to see if the opportunity comes around again.

But look there’s no time like the present. We’ll sit down and see if I’m approached and if we do, we do. The bottom line, as I said during the week, the manager’s appointment is big, but it’s whoever is going to be on this man’s ticket is the key.

“The Tipperary public know that as well, there has to be a major shake-up in the Tipperary squad.

“These men today it might be a bit soon for them, but they are nipping nicely on the heels of some of them guys on the Tipp senior set-up that maybe in a comfort zone for a year or two. We will see what will happen.”

Cahill said the media and the public “had every reason to write us off”, a refreshing change from the usual narrative. “We did salvage some bit of our pride and our ability against Galway but it wasn’t really enough to convince people, and rightly so.

“I know it’s easy to say it afterwards when you win that we were quietly confident behind the scenes but it was always going to be a narrower gap. It was never going to be a 13-point gap, that’s for sure. Different environment, different set-up. We knew a bit more about Cork than we did in the Munster final.

“You can put all the plaudits on management but really it’s down to management. They worked their socks off all over the field. Incredible to pick themselves up after the Munster final. All credit to the players.”

He continued to pay tribute to his men: “They worked hard, they communicated well, and they had to, because that Cork team will cut you open with pace very quickly.

We had to have our wits about us and we showed no panic. I said during the week that we were coming into the final with no expectation, and for a Tipperary team coming into an All-Ireland final with no pressure, that just made the job a little easier.

Was it important for Tipp to win? “It was, it was vital, Tipperary people’s teams had the summer cut short this year. We love our hurling in Tipperary and the supporters came out today.

“I thought there’d be more of them, to be honest, but the real loyal supporters came out today and we’re really thrilled with them.”

Cahill feels next year, when the grade is U20 rather than U21, will fit better with the new minor age grouping.

“It definitely will be a better bridge to the U17. I was reluctant enough at the time as a minor manager when it was moved back to 17 as to see what would happen.

“To be fair as they moved the minor back to 17 the U21 would have to go back to U20 to make sense.

“Again you are probably at a stage where fellas are very young and maybe after U20 it might take another three years to develop, two or three years to develop, so I’m not sure if it is the full answer really.

“I’m sure they will give it thought and I’m sure all these things can be reviewed anyway.”