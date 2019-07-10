News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Venue for Cork's home Super 8 game depends on Páirc pitch replacement date

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 12:28 PM

The venue for the Cork-Roscommon Super 8 fixture on the August Bank Holiday weekend has not yet been confirmed, despite the official GAA website stating that the game will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Roscommon travel south on the weekend of August 3/4 for the final round of the All-Ireland quarter-final series, but where they will do battle with Ronan McCarthy’s charges remains unknown following confirmation from the Cork county board that no decision has been made as to whether Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Páirc Uí Rinn plays host to the game.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board agreed at the end of February that a full pitch replacement would be carried out once the respective provincial championships were wrapped up in late June. The start date for this work will be known at the end of next week and it is only then a call can be made on where the Cork-Roscommon game is played.

If work on the Páirc Ui Chaoimh pitch is not scheduled to commence until after the August Bank Holiday weekend, then the new stadium will be in a position to stage the fixture.

If it is not available, Páirc Uí Rinn, where Cork played their Munster semi-final against Limerick and two of their three home league fixtures, will be awarded the game.

TOPIC: GAA

