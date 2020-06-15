News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US amid Covid-19 is 'God awful', says GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, June 15, 2020 - 09:30 PM

GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy has described as “harrowing” the presence of coronavirus paupers’ graves in New York.

Admitting the USA is a depressing place to live in right now as it struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions, Cork-born McCarthy remarked that the last few months living just outside the city in New Jersey have been “God awful”.

Speaking to the Munster GAA website, McCarthy said the pandemic was “not to put too fine a tooth on it, God awful when you consider this is the supposed economic capital of the most advanced nation in the world and what do we have visions six weeks ago of people being mass buried in paupers’ graves. That was harrowing, to put it mildly.

“I must admit that I thought putting a field hospital in Central Park was sobering but, Lord, when you see people being put in potter’s graves it just shakes you to the core. Having said that though, the state has come through it, the city has come through it reasonably well. The numbers are awful but it is beginning to open up over the last number of weeks. But at the height of the pandemic, it was an awful place to be living in no matter what way you look at it.” McCarthy, who takes over from John Horan next February, said his own sons have joined Black Lives Matter protests and believes the US will have to change politically and socially to begin to combat racism.

“Arguably, it’s a depressing country to be living in and at some level the pandemic will pass. Racism will take an awful lot longer to pass because it’s virtually everywhere in this country no matter what we say about it.

“I would argue it’s virtually everywhere in the world. No matter what we say, there are traces of racism in virtually every society whether it is bias against people of different colour, bias of sexual orientation, whether it be bias of religion… there is bias everywhere and this has manifested itself obviously in race and in the killing of black people, black men in particular over the last number of years.

“Covid and the death of George Floyd, it’s not a happy country and it sort of needs to change, I would suggest politically and socially.” 

The Sláinte project, established to financially assist the undocumented Irish in the US by New York and Leitrim team sponsor and Big Apple publican Seamus Clarke, is continuing to raise funds and has several hundred thousand of dollars for those in need of food and accommodation.

McCarthy said the GAA were always going to resume action with clubs and stressed members, particularly the parents of under-age players, have to feel comfortable and not just safe about returning to training and their clubs.

He can see “the better stadiums” being used for inter-county championship games later in the year “where you can accommodate social distancing”.

You can see the full Larry McCarthy interview with Valerie Wheeler here.

