Umpire who erred in semi ‘gifted’ pair of glasses by Limerick fan

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, December 20, 2019 - 06:10 AM

An umpire at the heart of the call not to award Limerick a last-gasp 65 in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final has been given a pair of glasses as a Christmas gift by a Limerick fan.

Morgan Darcy, who assisted his son-in-law, referee Alan Kelly, in last July’s game in Croke Park, was handed the gift by his friend and work colleague, Patrickswell native John Higgins at a recent event.

Darcy was manning one side of the Kilkenny goal when Darragh O’Donovan’s sideline cut appeared to be deflected off Cillian Buckley’s hurley before it went out over the endline. However, it was waved wide and shortly afterwards Kelly blew the whistle to confirm the Cats’ one-point victory.

According to The Limerick Post, Darcy and Higgins made the exchange at a get-together for retired CIE employees in Dublin city last week.

“Morgan took it in the spirit it was intended,” said Higgins.

“He took it in good faith. He enjoyed it. He’s not a sensitive fella and loves a good ball hop. He wouldn’t give a fiddle. He is well into his 70s and still plays handball every week. He is an awful terror. He got a great kick out of the glasses, as did all our former colleagues on the day.”

Limerick last week overwhelmingly backed a motion to allow the HawkEye official to review a decision on a request by one of the two managers or two captains.

According to the proposal which is now expected to be debated at Annual Congress in February, each side would be entitled to two incorrect calls. In his annual report, Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan remarked: “Given the technology that is available, I believe the powers that be should invest in same to eradicate human error as much as possible..”

Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes wants to focus on the positives of 2019

