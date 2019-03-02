Ulster sides leading Division 3 and 4 of Football League

Down have moved top of Division 3 of the Allianz Football League, while Derry guaranteed promotion from Division 4, as they continued maintained their winning ways, with an away victory over Limerick.

Cory Quinn bagged two final quarter goals for Down in their 2-12 to 0-10 win over Offaly at Páirc Esler in Newry.

Paddy Tally's men delivered a strong victory, and held an 0-8 to 0-6 lead at half-time, while the likes of Bernard Allen and Shane Horan worked hard for the visitors.

Offaly were aided with a strong wind on the restart, and although they cut the gap to the minimum with a Peter Cunningham score, Down drove on.

The visitors wouldn't score again until the 62nd minute, with Niall McNamee on target, after Down had moved into a double scores lead.

Substitute Quinn grabbed the games first goal entering the final quarter, helping his side to a seven-point advantage, after Donal O'Hare's fourth point of the half.

Carlow's second win of the campaign edged Louth into second, with a slender 1-10 to 0-12 win at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The sides swapped points twice in the opening eight minutes, before a Sean Gannon left footed effort finished in the back of the Louth net three minutes later, and kept Carlow ahead for the remainder of the half.

Carlow twice opened up a four-point lead before the break, and led by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

The hosts had a bit more on the restart, with Gannon, Darragh Foley and , despite the efforts of Sam Mulroy and Jim McEneaney for Louth.

Laois pulled clear late on in Portlaoise, to moved to third overnight, as scores from Evan O'Carroll and Evan Lowry proved crucial as they delivered a 0-14 to 0-12 win over Longford.

No more than two points separated the sides during this game, with the ties tied on nine occasions, before a strong finish by the hosts.

The sides were tied at 0-12 each, following a fisted Darragh Doherty effort for Longford.

O'Carroll's fourth point pushed Laois ahead, before Longford substitute Joseph Hagan picked up a black card, not long after his introduction.

Laois's Ross Munnelly marked his 100th league appearance by scoring three points for the hosts.

Tomorrow, Westmeath face a trip to face a Sligo team who are the only team in any division still without a league point.

In Division 4, Derry continued their unbeaten run with a five-point win against Limerick; while victories for Waterford and Wexford sees four teams on four points mid-table.

A fifth win on the bounce ensures Derry can't be caught, as they solidified a place in Division 3 in 2020, and a place in this year's Division 4 decider, with a 0-13 to 1-5 win over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

In testing weather conditions, a Seamus O'Carroll point, and a Colm McSweeney goal helped Limerick take a 1-1 to 0-0 lead after just seven minutes.

The hosts led by 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time, with Ciaran McFaul and Christopher Bradley aiding a Derry comeback.

On the restart Limerick were held to just one score as Derry dug in with Shane McGuigan impressive.

The Shannonsiders finished with 14-men with substitute Padraig De Brun dismissed on a straight red card in the 45th minute.

At WIT Sports Campus, James McGrath grabbed a late winner for Waterford, as they came from behind to take a 1-9 to 1-8 win over Antrim.

The Deise were five points in arrears heading into the final quarter, as they held the Saffrons scoreless from the 53rd minute, to earn back-to-back wins.

Waterford led by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time, but Antrim outscored them by 1-2 to 0-1 inside 18 minutes of the restart.

A Stephen Beatty goal handed the visitors a 1-6 to 0-6 lead after 42 minutes.

Waterford found the net 15 minutes later through Dylan Guiry as they pushed on for victory.

Despite only scoring once in the second half, Wexford picked up their second win, with a 0-12 to 0-9 victory over Wicklow at Joule Park, Aughrim.

The visitors were forced to put in a solid defensive display in the second half, after leading by 0-11 to 0-4 at the interval.

Jonathan Bealin (0-4), who picked up a late black card, top-scored for Wexford; with all of his scores from frees in the opening half.

Wicklow went on the comeback trail on the restart, with scores from Jody Merrigan, Mark Kenny and Chris O'Brien cutting the gap to four points.

Niall Hughes grabbed a point for Wexford, but despite the visitors failing to score in the final quarter, they held out for victory.

Leitrim will be hoping to continue their winning ways tomorrow, when they host London at Avantcard Páirc Sean Mhac Diarmuda in Carrick-on-Shannon.