Ulster consider December start for McKenna Cup

The Ulster Council are strongly considering a mid-December start for the McKenna Cup.

Leinster GAA have already fixed O’Byrne Cup games for December 8 and 15, a move Ulster Council chiefs are currently exploring in a bid to avoid the fixtures pile-up which materialised earlier this year as a result of adverse weather conditions.

As a result of three McKenna Cup games falling foul of the weather last January, the final of the Ulster pre-season competition, originally scheduled for the third weekend of January, had to be shoved back to February 17, a month after the semi-finals.

The first round of the 2018 McKenna Cup was played on January 3, but the opening games of the 2019 edition could now be staged before Christmas. Tyrone, off the back of their run to the All-Ireland football final, are precluded from lining out until December 29.

The inter-county winter training ban for beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan runs until Saturday, December 8, which may lead the Ulster Council to hold off commencing the competition until the weekend of December 15/16.

“It is possible, but it is not finalised yet,” said Ulster PRO Michael Geoghegan of the McKenna Cup starting in December.

We have looked at trying, maybe, to start it earlier. We are still trying to move it forward, condense games.

“You have to be mindful of the fact that if counties were involved in the latter stages of the All-Ireland championship then they cannot return to play/training until into December. Tyrone, because of reaching the All-Ireland final, will be starting back much later than other counties. You have to work around those permutations.”

Meanwhile, former Armagh football captain Ciaran McKeever has been appointed county minor manager. McKeever ended his 14-year inter-county career with the Armagh seniors in August of last year. He succeeds Paul McGrane in the role.