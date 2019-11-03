News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ulster Club SFC: Naomh Conaill show little sign of fatigue

Ulster Club SFC: Naomh Conaill show little sign of fatigue
Donegal champions Naomh Conaill continued their good form
By Kevin Carney
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 11:15 PM

Castlerahan (Cavan) 0-11 - 1-11 Naomh Conaill (Donegal)

Cavan’s bid to break their luck in the Ulster Club SFC continues after Castlerahan were defeated yesterday by Naomh Conaill at Kinspan Breffni Par.

Ciarán Thompson’s 25th-minute goal proved the crucial score, as the Donegal champions — who were crowned on Wednesday night — held a three point (0-5 to 1-5) interval lead.

The result looked signed and sealed with Naomh Conaill sub Dermot Molloy made it 1-10 to 0-6 after 42 minutes but their hosts came storming back to make a real fight of it.

With county star Cian Mackey now pulling the strings, Castlerahan slowly reeled in their opponents and a brace of points from the excellent Cormac Daly made it a two-point game by the 63rd minute.

In a fiery finish, the red carding of substitute Gavin Daly time added further salt into Castlerahan’s wound. Three minutes later the Tír Chonaill men sealed a date with Clontibret in the semi-finals with a fine score from Anthony Thompson.

CASTLERAHAN: J Leahy; S Cooney (0-1), K McEnroe, E O’Connell; S O’Reilly, O Kiernan, F Reilly; Pauric Smith, C Daly (0-4); K Cosgrave (0-3, 1f), B Ennis (0-1), Paul Smith; O O’Connell, R Flanagan, E Flanagan (0-1).

Subs: C Mackey for S O’Reilly (32); G Daly for K McEnroe (41); S Brady (0-1) for B Ennis (43); F Flanagan for Pauric Smith (52).

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; U Doherty, AJ Gallagher, K McGettigan; E O’Donnell, A Thompson (0-3), E Waide; C Thompson (1-2,’45, 1f), L McLoone (0-1); B McDyer (0-1), M Boyle, E Doherty; J McKelvey (0-1), C McGuinness (0-2, 1f), K Gallagher.

Subs: D Molloy (0-1) for C McGuinness (36); S Molloy for M Boyle (42); N Byrne for E O’Donnell (48); J O’Malley for B McDyer (51); H Gallagher for E Waide (55); M Boyle for C Gallagher (60).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).

READ MORE

'The feeling is better than any championship final': Derrygonnelly seal shock win in penalty shootout

More on this topic

Caolan Ward glad he stuck with itCaolan Ward glad he stuck with it

Michael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with KerryMichael Murphy saves the day for Donegal in dramatic draw with Kerry

Magnificent Murphy brings calm to a right Royal stormMagnificent Murphy brings calm to a right Royal storm

Donegal claim third successive Ulster senior titleDonegal claim third successive Ulster senior title


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Donegal GAA

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of divingPep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of diving

Zidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga tableZidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga table

Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14

Katie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world championKatie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world champion


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

DERVILLA Evans runs The Ennis Bookshop at Abbey St, Ennis, Co Clare, along with her husband Feargal Ó Dualaing and mother Mary Evans.We Sell Books: ‘It’s not just about purchasing a product’

With the changing of the clocks and the colder, darker days, it is understandable that some of us wish we could curl up in a warm place and do very little. Maybe hibernation wouldn’t be such a bad idea. Why do some animals hibernate while others don’t? Would humans be able to if we chose to?APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE: Why do some animals hibernate and could humans?

I went to primary school at Scoil Eoin Baiste, Lios Póil, in Co Kerry. I have a vivid memory of going on a walking tour in fourth class to see some Ogham stones and learning all about the history behind them. I was fascinated by it.School Daze: Colm Mac Gearailt - ‘I was a musical messer’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »