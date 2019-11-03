Ulster Club SFC: Naomh Conaill show little sign of fatigue

Castlerahan (Cavan) 0-11 - 1-11 Naomh Conaill (Donegal)

Cavan’s bid to break their luck in the Ulster Club SFC continues after Castlerahan were defeated yesterday by Naomh Conaill at Kinspan Breffni Par.

Ciarán Thompson’s 25th-minute goal proved the crucial score, as the Donegal champions — who were crowned on Wednesday night — held a three point (0-5 to 1-5) interval lead.

The result looked signed and sealed with Naomh Conaill sub Dermot Molloy made it 1-10 to 0-6 after 42 minutes but their hosts came storming back to make a real fight of it.

With county star Cian Mackey now pulling the strings, Castlerahan slowly reeled in their opponents and a brace of points from the excellent Cormac Daly made it a two-point game by the 63rd minute.

In a fiery finish, the red carding of substitute Gavin Daly time added further salt into Castlerahan’s wound. Three minutes later the Tír Chonaill men sealed a date with Clontibret in the semi-finals with a fine score from Anthony Thompson.

CASTLERAHAN: J Leahy; S Cooney (0-1), K McEnroe, E O’Connell; S O’Reilly, O Kiernan, F Reilly; Pauric Smith, C Daly (0-4); K Cosgrave (0-3, 1f), B Ennis (0-1), Paul Smith; O O’Connell, R Flanagan, E Flanagan (0-1).

Subs: C Mackey for S O’Reilly (32); G Daly for K McEnroe (41); S Brady (0-1) for B Ennis (43); F Flanagan for Pauric Smith (52).

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; U Doherty, AJ Gallagher, K McGettigan; E O’Donnell, A Thompson (0-3), E Waide; C Thompson (1-2,’45, 1f), L McLoone (0-1); B McDyer (0-1), M Boyle, E Doherty; J McKelvey (0-1), C McGuinness (0-2, 1f), K Gallagher.

Subs: D Molloy (0-1) for C McGuinness (36); S Molloy for M Boyle (42); N Byrne for E O’Donnell (48); J O’Malley for B McDyer (51); H Gallagher for E Waide (55); M Boyle for C Gallagher (60).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).