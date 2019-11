Ulster Club SFC: Jerome Johnston goal key to Kilcoo victory

Kilcoo (Down) 1-11 - 0-9 Magherafelt (Derry)

A Jerome Johnston goal proved crucial as Kilcoo overcame the stubborn resistance of Magherafelt in yesterday’s Ulster Club SFC quarter-final at Páirc Esler.

The hosts started brightly with scores from Aaron and Daryl Branagan before Emmett McGuckin gave his side a foothold.

However Kilcoo’s hard work was rewarded with future scores include a Paul Devlin free which edged them to a 0-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

Johnston’s 37-minute goal increased that advantage but Magherafelt refused to throw in the towel.

They had the ball in the net in the 59th minute but referee Joe McQuillan had already brought play back for a free much to the annoyance of the Magherafelt players and management.

Scorers For Kilcoo: J Johnston (1-1), E Branagan (0-2), C Laverty (0-2), P Devlin (0-2, 2 f), A Branagan, D Branagan, R McEvoy, A Morgan (0-1 each).

Scorers For Magherafelt: E McGuckin (0-3, 1f), C Murphy (0-2), C Kearns (0-2), J Monaghan (0-1), S Heavron (0-1, 1f).

KILCOO: M McCourt, N Branagan, Aidan Branagan, N McEvoy, A Morgan, Aaron Branagan, M Rooney, D Branagan, R McEvoy, E Branagan, P Devlin, R Johnston, D Ward, J Johnston, C Laverty.

Subs: J Clarke for R Johnston (45), S Johnston for M Rooney (51).

MAGHERAFELT: O Lynch, S McErlain, D O’Neill, G Lupari, C McCluskey, F Duffin, C Kearns, J. Monaghan, D Heavron, P McLarnon, S Heavron, J Young, A McElhone, C Murphy, E McGuckin.

Subs: M Lynch for P McLarnon (40), D Martin for A McElhone (41), C Rafferty for J Young (44), P O’Kane for C Kearns (49) (BC), J Keenan for G Lupari (50), M Higgins for S Heavron (51).

Referee: Joe McQuillan.