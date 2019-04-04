NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UL come out on top in rearranged All-Ireland Freshers final

University of Limerick players celebrate after winning the All-Ireland Freshers final in the Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
By John Keogh
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 06:13 PM

UL 3-17 - 1-10 LIT

The University of Limerick are All-Ireland Freshers hurling champions following a 13-point victory over Limerick Institute of Technology at the Gaelic Grounds.

UL led by a point (1-7 to 1-6) at half time but goals from Oisin Flannery and Billy Power helped them to what turned out to be a comfortable win.

After the game, UL coach, Ger Downes said that he was delighted for the panel of players after what has been a turbulent few weeks.

The initial fixture three weeks ago didn’t go ahead with UL protesting the coin toss that saw LIT granted home venue for the game.

“It’s these lads’ first opportunity to play in an All-Ireland Freshers final and I thought we were very good today.

Nobody wanted the situation that unfolded and we just felt that there was an injustice there. Nothing on behalf of LIT but in terms of what happened with Croke Park and making the fixture change.

“There has been a process and thankfully common sense has prevailed. It was won on the field. This is a brilliant competition.

“Before the game started I had a quick word with Brian Culbert (LIT manager) and said that I was glad the game was being played whatever happened and he agreed.”

Scorers for UL: T O’Connell 0-8 (6f, 1 ’65), O Flannery 1-2, C Ruane and B Power 1-1 each, N Brennan 0-3, C Comerford and J Fogarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for LIT: B Seymour 0-9 (8f), D Ryan 1-1,

UL: E Davis; C Flahive, R Hayes, C O’Callaghan; M Nolan, B O’Mara, R Duff; C Comerford, K McDermott; J Fogarty, O Flannery, B Power; N Brennan, C Ruane, T O’Connell.

Subs: T O’Rourke for Ruane (52), C Nicholas for Flahive (60), J Reck for Power (61).

LIT: L Dee; P O’Henry, M Grace, C Flaherty; B Mahony, C Whelan, B Staunton; J McCarthy, C Keenan; D Ryan, C Donohue, C Lynch; R Bonnar, B Seymour, C McCarthy.

Subs: A Healy for C McCarthy (41), C Doran for Keenan (49), S Normoyle for C McCarthy (57), M Power for Ryan (62).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).

