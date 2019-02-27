UCC has ‘positive discussions’ with GAA chiefs

UCC director of sport and physical activity Morgan Buckley says a potential partnership with Cork County Board has been the subject of “very positive discussions”.

UCC launches its sports strategy today (27 Feb) - Pictured UCC launches its sports strategy today (27 Feb) - Professor John O'Halloran, Deputy President UCC, Dr Fiona Chambers, UCC & Morgan Buckley, Director of Sport, UCC with the Collingwood Cup, Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

“We’ve had very positive discussions with Cork GAA in terms of their needs,” Buckley, who was discussing the new UCC sports strategy, said.

“We’ve also had discussions with camogie and ladies football in the county. We won’t be able to cater for all their needs but we’re certainly interested in seeing how we can facilitate them.

"Our primary concern is to cater for the 23,000 students we have, and to future-proof our facilities with that in mind.

But there will certainly be opportunities to share expertise and technology, research and development. We’ve had very positive discussions in that line and that will be part of the final business model.

“We’ve also spoken to Cork City FC, who have their own plans in Glanmire, but if that doesn’t go ahead we have a very positive relationship with them and we’ll have a significant soccer component to our facility in Curraheen.

“We also have the potential to link up with Munster Rugby.

"They’re based in Limerick but we can support Cork-based players in terms of research and development and so on.”

Other initiatives being discussed by UCC include a ‘Boat Race’ type rowing event in Cork city, as well as the possibility of a professional cricket team in Cork in the medium term.

“There’s an Indian community in UCC and cricket’s their number one sport,” says Buckley.

“Those kinds of partnerships help because they share expertise with other sports.”