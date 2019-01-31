UCC ease to home quarter-final with win on Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G pitch

UCC 1-19 NUIG 0-15

UCC finished top of Group A following this Fitzgibbon Cup third round at the 4G pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today. Their unbeaten run guarantees them a home quarter-final. NUIG’s fate depends on the outcome of the other group game tonight between UCD and UL.

Evan Sheehan, UCC, getting free from Andrew Greaney, NUIG, during their Fitzgibbon match on the 4G astro pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture Dan Linehan

A strong first-half saw Tom Kingston’s charges build up an11-point advantage at the break. With seven different scorers, they got the perfect start when Evan Sheehan set up Shane Kingston for the opening goal after just three minutes.

The hosts moved 1-2 to 0-4 ahead before they rattled off 11 unanswered points between the 12th and 27th minute. Kerry star Shane Conway striking five points. NUIG, meanwhile couldn’t match their scoring power, and were reliant on free-taker Evan Niland as they went to the break, 0-5 to 1-13 in arrears.

The visitors, managed by Jeff Lynskey, battled back in the second-half thanks to points from Niland (3) and Sean Loftus. However, the gap still remained substantial at the three-quarter mark, 1-16 to 0-9. NUIG continued to claw back the deficit – seven points it was in the end. This could be a factor should scoring-difference come into play to decide the group runners-up.

Scorers for UCC: S Conway (0-7, 0-5 frees), C O’Leary (0-2 frees) and M Kehoe (0-3 each), S Kingston (1-0), M Coleman and D Griffin (0-2 each), C Roche and E Sheehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for NUIG: E Niland (0-9, 0-7 frees), M Lynch (0-2), S Loftus, D Burke (free), I Fox and C Sheedy (0-1 each).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) J Barry (Castlelyons); K Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary), E Gunning (Na Piarsaigh), N O’Leary (Castlelyons); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), P O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick), D Griffin (Carrigaline); M Coleman (Blarney), C Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny); C Roche (Shamrocks, Waterford), S Kingston (Douglas), M O’Halloran (Blackrock); S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), M Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: R O’Brien (Erin’s Own) for M O’Halloran (43), N Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford) for S Conway (49), S Hayes (Mallow) for S Kingston (55), D Walsh (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare) for P O’Loughlin (57), J O’Sullivan (Blackrock) for C Roche (59).

NUIG: (Galway unless stated) S Hennessy (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary); A Greaney (Craughwell), J Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly), C Caulfield (Kilconieron); S Loftus (Turloughmore), P Hoban (Loughrea), D Connolly (Killimordaly); I Fox (Sarsfields), B Concannon (Killimordaly); D Burke (St Thomas), C Whelan (Kinvara), M Lynch (Kilnadeema Leitrim); C Sheedy (Roscrea, Tipperary), L Forde (Ardrahan), E Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs: B Corry (Sixmilebridge, Clare) for D Burke (20), S Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary) for B Corry (44 inj), S Kennedy (Kilmaley, Clare) for L Forde (50), C Fahey (Padraig Pearse) for C Sheedy (60).

Referee: John Murphy (Limerick).