UCC begin cup defence against NUIG

UCC will want to begin the defence of their Fitzgibbon Cup title with a win, away to NUI Galway, in Dangan, Sunday.

Their 35-strong panel has recognisable names, such as David Lowney, Eoghan Murphy, Robert Downey, Niall O’Leary, Mark Coleman, David Griffin (all Cork), Killian O’Dwyer (Tipperary), and Paddy O’Loughlin (Limerick). Those are defensive options.

Up front, Brian Turnbull, Jack O’Connor, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn (all Cork), Mark Kehoe (Tipperary), Bill Sheehan (Kilkenny), William Henn (Limerick), and Shane Conway (Kerry) are just some of the personnel on Tom Kingston’s list vying for starts.

UCC are not lacking in talent, but that is a double-edged sword, when you factor in their county commitments

“Quality is the least of our issues. Getting access to them, and trying to get plans in place, has been the main challenge,” says UCC selector, Noel Furlong.

At this time of the year, players are looking to get a break. They are involved with county teams. They are trying to get a holiday; there are exams. So, there are lots of challenges, but everyone is in the same boat.

“There are 14 UCC players on the Cork squad: that can be both a positive and a negative.

"We are looking at it as a positive, because Cork have quite a bit of work done already and the coaching they are getting is top class.

"For us, it is a case of keeping them fresh and letting them know how we want them to play and getting used to playing alongside each other.”