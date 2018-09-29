UCC and the championship: The case for the defence...

By Michael Moynihan

The colours are the same. The skull still grins from the jersey. But Gaelic games in UCC have moved on, just as they have everywhere else.

John Grainger, the GAA Development Officer in the college, points to the call on social media for trials for the freshers football team, for instance.

“When I was here you went to the Stone Corridor and looked at the GAA club board for notices. Even the Fitzgibbon Cup panel was put up there.

“All the hopefuls came along and looked for their names up there, a bit like when they used to put exam results up in the archway, and fellas weren’t in a rush up to see those results sometimes.

“Looking at how much has changed, not just in social media — the tracking devices, all of that. John Considine was saying the other day he could remember training for the Canon (O’Brien) in the Fitzgibbon, then down to train for Cork down the Páirc — again with the Canon — and back then to Hot Stuff in Washington Street for food after all of that.

“It’s so different now, with specialised coaches, science, all of that, but we are still trying to get students to enjoy the game.”

That’s often missed when people evaluate UCC’s contribution to Gaelic games. They cater for a varied constituency.

“People see the likes of Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Gleeson, inter-county players, but they forget there are probably three or four other guys for every one of those big-name players.

“A student who played Fresher B hurling last year told me he’d gone to a school that was a Harty Cup contender, where it was full on, and that his club, a senior club, were also full on, but that with UCC he’d fallen in with the Freshers and never enjoyed a campaign as much.

“There was a competitive element to it, the games were serious, but it wasn’t the be-all and end-all. There were 30, 35 lads on the panel who got to know each other and who had a great experience.

“We have them as students for four years and they play county championship, inter-county, or Fitzgibbon, and we give them back then. But we’d hope that players go back to their clubs with a better outlook, more rounded, having played with lads from other clubs and counties.”

They hope that other students also benefit from the games, and in ways that may not be quite as obvious.

“People often don’t realise that there are 110 people involved with UCC GAA club teams on the sideline.

“People know the big names, like Billy Morgan and the late Paul O’Connor, who coach the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon teams, but I’d say 85 per cent of the backroom are students. We get huge help from Wesley O’Brien of the UCC Sports Studies PE Department — he provides second, third and fourth year students to coach and prepare our teams.

“These students want to become PE teachers and it’s brilliant for me to be able to get four or five sports studies students to take an intermediate camogie team, and they’ll train them.”

“That’s true of rugby, soccer, all those sports — and it’s also true out in CIT, where Keith Ricken (GAA Development Officer) is working off the same template.”

Mention of the late Paul O’Connor, an iconic figure in UCC hurling, isn’t accidental.

“We don’t bang the drum but there’s a generation of players from 2009 up who’d remember Paul,” says Granger.

“I know there was a huge reaction to a tweet about him recently, he was a huge loss to his family, to the college, to the Mon, to Na Piarsaigh. We don’t forget him.

“Any time I’m down in the ‘Dyke I remember him and I know other people feel the same. Every now and again the comment is made, ‘what would Paulo do here?’ Absolutely.”

O’Connor and Grainger both featured on several of the UCC eight-in-a-row-winning Fitzgibbon Cup teams, and pictures of those teams adorn the UCC sports department. They illustrate the accelerated development curve of the modern hurler neatly.

“There were very few established inter-county players on those teams,” says Granger.

“Because at that time the retirement age at inter-county level was the mid-thirties; no-one knows what age that is now.

“That means a lot of younger players are established players at inter-county now. That, in turn, brings inter-county managers to the games, because if a player can survive a Fitzgibbon or Sigerson tournament he can hack it at inter-county.

“There have been players drafted onto senior inter-county panels after a good third-level tournament because it’s a good barometer. It’s up another level. You’re playing against lads from other counties — other provinces — but our main thing is we want to progress the guy for UCC.

“If he plays inter-county we take pride in that, but first and foremost we have to look after our students. In the All-Ireland U21 final there were a lot of UCC students on the Cork and Tipperary panels.”

And this weekend? They face a star-studded Imokilly side tomorrow but Grainger’s happy with their preparations.

“In terms of management, we have Tom Kenny involved, Martin Walsh, Tom Kingston, Dr Paddy Crowley, Peter Coady. We’re relaxed about it, we’re delighted to be playing in a county semi-final and the College play a brand of hurling that’s reliant on skill and hurling intelligence.

“We won’t bring a tactics board down the Páirc with us but we also want to pay the competition the respect it deserves. The big drawback for us is that there are so many losers’ groups and relegation games at so many grades, all of those games complicate things for us.

“But on the other hand, we don’t do anything physical with the players, really. There’s more injury prevention than any hard, physical training — we’re trying to keep them fresh, and they’re all working away with their clubs anyway.”

That can complicate matters, of course . ..

“I think Charlie Terry’s relegation game with Aghada has gone off, and Mark Coleman played for Blarney U21s the other night, but at least their relegation game with Youghal is off. Squad-wise, we’re going with what we had against Sars in the last game, more or less.”

And the opposition?

“When it wasn’t fashionable to put coaching officers in schools, Imokilly went away and, with the clubs, did just that. Look at the strength there, the way the county junior champions have come from Imokilly, the intermediate county champions — there are knowledgeable hurling men down there and they’re the template for other hurling divisions.

“I’m not here to tell those divisions what to do, the likes of Muskerry and Avondhu, but if they’re looking with envy at Imokilly, people need to remember Imokilly are where they are because they put in the hard work.”

Same as their opponents tomorrow.