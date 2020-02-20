U20 Football: McInerney and Meehan earn Clare last-four Cork clash

Clare 3-14 - 0-6 Waterford

Deferred by 24 hours due to poor weather conditions, Clare were not deterred by the delay with attackers Mark McInerney and Shane Meehan on song for the Banner with 3-7 between them as they secured a home last four clash with Cork.

Crucially Waterford failed to capitalise on the strong wind at their advantage in the opening half. The visitors did showcase their strength in the air but struggled to maintain momentum when attempting to put attacks together and only amassed a single point from play over the hour.

On the other-hand, Clare did miss chances but their solid half-back line of Daniel Walsh, county senior panellist Cillian Rouine and captain Sean Conway proved helpful in serving as a launchpad for attacks.

Mark McInerney, son of Clare’s last Munster SFC winning captain Francis had three points on the board inside the opening eighteen minutes. Rathgormack’s James Power and freetaker Aaron Ryan kept the Déise to within a point.

Rising star Shane Meehan goaled on twenty three minutes. Emmet McMahon put the ball in the path of McInerney who fed Meehan and the teenager jinked right and left before sticking the ball in the bottom right corner David Daniels’ net.

Ryan added two more frees for Gavin Whelan’s charges only for Diarmuid O’Donnell to ensure Clare held a 1-05 0-04 advantage as Jonathan Hayes blew the half-time whistle just as a shower of rain was descending on West Clare.

Straight from the throw-in, Clare gave an indication of what was to come with Shane Meehan netting for the second time, just twelve seconds into the second half. It was all one way traffic for the remainder of the half with a cross-field pass from Daniel Walsh teeing up Mark McInerney who goaled on fifty one minutes.

Two late Niall McSweeney frees plus the dismissal of Clare substitute Morgan Garry came too late in the contest to make a difference and resulted in a very long journey home for the men from Waterford.

Scorers for Clare: S Meehan (2-02 2f), M McInerney (1-05 4f), D O’Donnell (0-03), E McMahon (0-02), M Garry (0-01), E Thynne (0-01).

Scorers for Waterford: A Ryan (0-03 3f), N McSweeney (0-02 2f), J Power (0-01)

CLARE: T O’Brien; M Doherty, M Murray, C McMahon; D Walsh, C Rouine, S Conway; O Looney, E Rouine; J Murphy, E McMahon, T Clancy, D O’Donnell, S Meehan, M McInerney.

Subs: M Garry for T Clancy (38), E Thynne for E Rouine (44), G D’Auria for Conway (47), C McDonagh for O’Donnell (54), S Sheehan for McInerney (57).

WATERFORD: D Daniels; C Foley, S Boyce, K Taylor, L Fennell, R Stringer, S Cronin; J Devine, T Walsh; J Power, A Ryan, S Fitzgerald; J Walsh, O McAllister, J Keane.

Subs: N McSweeney for Taylor (HT), R Elliffe for Cronin (41), L Motherway for Keane (53), J Fitzgerald for Boyce (53), K Crawford for Walsh (55).

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)