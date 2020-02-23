News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tyrone's Cathal McShane suffers serious injury weeks after turning back on Aussie Rules chance

By John Fallon
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 05:56 PM

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has resigned himself to being without star forward Cathal McShane for a lengthy period just a couple of weeks after the All-Star turned down a move to Aussie Rules.

The 24-year old was stretchered off the field early in the second-half of Tyrone’s record 2-25 to 0-12 hammering by Galway and Harte fears it could be some time before McShane is back.

“It is not any time soon. I will put it like that,” said Harte when asked how long McShane faces on the sideline.

The Owen Roe O’Neill’s clubman, who is believed to have suffered a serious ankle injury, turned down a lucrative move to the professional game in Australia just a couple of weeks ago but now faces a lengthy spell in recovery.

“You don’t like losing matches,” added Harte. “League points come and go. But a man of his stature and his ability, to lose him again so soon after being able to keep him to play Gaelic football here is the most disappointing thing about today.

“I am not a medical man but it sounds bad and didn’t look good either. He was in great pain coming off. That is where our thoughts are today. I know the importance of football and not to diminish that but there are more important things. And we have to keep that in perspective,” added Harte.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce also paid tribute to McShane and hopes the Tyrone man is back in action before long.

“Unfortunately, Cathal McShane got a nasty injury, the poor guy, because it didn’t look great. It’s disappointing from Tyrone’s point of view to lose the game by so much and to have such a nasty injury to one of their main players is not good for them. I’d to wish him well and hope he’s back before too long,” said Joyce.

Monaghan record nine-point win over Mayo with strong finish

GAA football Tyrone

