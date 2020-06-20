Tyrone's AFL star Conor McKenna tests positive for Covid-19

Tyrone’s Essendon AFL player Conor McKenna has tested positive for coronavirus and as a result the club’s game against Melbourne tomorrow has been postponed indefinitely.

It is the first positive test since the AFL season resumed last week. Although no other player has contracted Covid-19, all players and officials from the club have been isolated. Eglish clubman McKenna, who was permitted to return home to Ireland during the lockdown, is not showing any symptoms and has not reported feeling ill.

McKenna’s positive test prompted AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan to call a press conference today.

“We said at the outset of this crisis that we would make all decisions based on medical advice," stated McLachlan. “We need to do the right thing. The right thing for our clubs and community is to postpone this game between Essendon and Melbourne.” He added: “At the moment, all players and football-department staff at the club have been asked to isolate until that work has been done with the health department.” It was revealed McKenna took part in full training on Friday and the club’s training base has been closed and will undergo extensive cleaning.

McLachlan confirmed the organisation had alerted the Victorian health department.