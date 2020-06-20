News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tyrone's AFL star Conor McKenna tests positive for Covid-19

Tyrone's AFL star Conor McKenna tests positive for Covid-19
Former Tyrone Ace Conor McKenna has tested positive for Covid-19.
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 09:18 AM

Tyrone’s Essendon AFL player Conor McKenna has tested positive for coronavirus and as a result the club’s game against Melbourne tomorrow has been postponed indefinitely.

It is the first positive test since the AFL season resumed last week. Although no other player has contracted Covid-19, all players and officials from the club have been isolated. Eglish clubman McKenna, who was permitted to return home to Ireland during the lockdown, is not showing any symptoms and has not reported feeling ill.

McKenna’s positive test prompted AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan to call a press conference today.

“We said at the outset of this crisis that we would make all decisions based on medical advice," stated McLachlan. “We need to do the right thing. The right thing for our clubs and community is to postpone this game between Essendon and Melbourne.” He added: “At the moment, all players and football-department staff at the club have been asked to isolate until that work has been done with the health department.” It was revealed McKenna took part in full training on Friday and the club’s training base has been closed and will undergo extensive cleaning.

McLachlan confirmed the organisation had alerted the Victorian health department.

READ MORE

The 2010 strike: A season Limerick hurling prefers to forget

More on this topic

The 2010 strike: A season Limerick hurling prefers to forgetThe 2010 strike: A season Limerick hurling prefers to forget

Cork hurlers concerned with county championship structureCork hurlers concerned with county championship structure

How GAA grassroots has gone from flattening the coronavirus curve to a steep learning curveHow GAA grassroots has gone from flattening the coronavirus curve to a steep learning curve

Coronavirus, clubs, and you: How everyone can play their part in a safe return to GAACoronavirus, clubs, and you: How everyone can play their part in a safe return to GAA


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Borja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real SociedadBorja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real Sociedad

Mikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exitMikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exit

John Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspirationJohn Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspiration

FAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continueFAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continue


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan looks at the garden sculpture on offer in an upcoming saleAntiques: Go find sunny spots and shady nooks

No more buffet breakfasts, perspex at reception desks and booked out camping sites – Tom Breathnach looks at our holidays in 2020How will our holidays look this summer? From hotels to B&Bs to camping, Tom Breathnach has the lowdown

Lydia Sasse, yoga teacher and wellness coachWorking Life: Lydia Sasse, yoga teacher and wellness coach

The farming and fishing of salmon on the island of Ireland has fallen far behind places like Norway, Scotland and even the Faroe Islands.Currabinny's James Kavanagh and William Murray share their favourite salmon recipes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »