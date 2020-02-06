Tyrone star Cathal McShane was 'not ready' to embark on Aussie Rules career

AFL club Adelaide Crows have claimed Cathal McShane felt he was “not ready” to embark on an Australian Rules football career.

In what came as a major boost to Tyrone last night, the 24-year-old has decided to remain in Ireland and will be available to Mickey Harte for the coming season at least.

There had been fears Tyrone and his club Owen Roes O’Neills were set to lose McShane after he spent a 10-day trial with the Crows in South Australia last month.

However, he has opted not to take up an offer and the AFL club’s general manager of list management and strategy Justin Reid reacted: “It is a big decision to relocate to the other side of the world and pursue a professional career in a different sport.

“Ultimately, this was not something that Cathal was ready for and we wish him the very best in his endeavours both on and off the field.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to bring talent into our club.”

McShane attended Tyrone’s Division 1 opening game against Meath in Omagh last Sunday week and is expected to return to training shortly.