Tyrone 's Gemma Begley retires from inter-county scene

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 02:48 PM

Former Tyrone captain Gemma Begley has confirmed her retirement from inter-county football at the age of 33.

The three-time All-Star scored a goal to help the Red Hand County beat Meath in the All-Ireland Intermediate final at Croke Park in September.

It was to be Begley's last game for Tyrone.

Today, some of Ladies Football's top stars paid tribute to the Tyrone legend.

Eimear Scally (Cork) and Niamh McEvoy (Dublin) were speaking at the 2019 Gourmet Food Parlour Ladies HEC Championships Launch in Santry.


