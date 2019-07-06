Tyrone progress but are set to lose Peter Harte for first Super 8 fixture

Tyrone 1-20 Cavan 0-7

Tyrone blew Cavan away as they charged into the Super 8s series with a ruthless demolition of the beaten Ulster finalists.

The Red Hands were full value for their 16-point Round 4 Qualifier win as the Breffni men limped out of a 2019 Championship that had promised so much.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte made it clear afterwards that an appeal will be lodged after Peter Harte picked up a third black card of the Championship, and, as it stands, is suspended for next weekend’s trip to Roscommon.

Harte and Cathal McShane hit five points each, while substitute Ben McDonnell slotted home the late goal that put the icing on the Tyrone cake.

The sides were level after 12 minutes, after Gearoid McKiernan and Niall Murray had cancelled out scores by Brian Kennedy and Niall Morgan, but that was as good as it got for Mickey Graham’s side.

They were emphatically outplayed for the remainder of the opening half by a Red Hand side stretching play along the flanks and overwhelming their opponents with support runners from deep.

The game was played totally on their terms as they shot seven points without reply between the 13th and 27th minutes.

Three of these came from Darren McCurry, drifting deep to spot pockets of space from which to display his exquisite finishing skills.

Goalkeeper Morgan, who had earlier converted a ’45 after his opposite number Raymond Galligan had saved from Kennedy, added another fine score from a 58 metre free, and further points form Cathal McShane, Peter Harte and Colm Cavanagh had Mickey Harte’s side seven points clear.

Cavan had gone 16 minutes without raising a flag when substitute Conor Madden hit their first point from play in the 28th minute, but they were soon on the back foot again, Harte and McShane driving more nails in as they hit the break with a 0-12 to 0-3 lead.

Niall Sludden and Harte added further points, and when Killian Clarke was dismissed on a black card after 45 minutes, Cavan had lost one of their most important defensive figures.

By the end of the third quarter, Tyrone had gone 12 points clear, and they switched to a more direct approach, with long balls from Kieran McGeary and Harte picking out target man McShane, who duly slotted over a couple of scores.

Cavan heads were down as they began to accept an inglorious end to their season, and the end effectively came on 61 minutes when substitute Ben McDonnell fetched a booming Colm Cavanagh delivery to roll his shot to the net from close range.

Goalkeeper Morgan did have a shot to save late on from Conor Madden, but there was little else to trouble the Tyrone defence on a dominant afternoon.

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-2, 1f, 1 ’45); HP McGeary, R McNamee, R Brennan; M Cassidy, F Burns, C Meyler; C Cavanagh (0-1), B Kennedy (0-1); M Donnelly, N Sludden (0-2), P Harte (0-5, 4f); D McCurry (0-3), C McShane (0-5, 3f), K McGeary.

Subs: K Coney for McCurry (45), P Hampsey for HP McGeary (48), M McKernan for Cassidy (49), B McDonnell (1-0) for K McGeary (54), C McCann (0-1) for Sludden (58), R Donnelly for McShane (60)

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh; C Rehill, K Clarke, Ciaran Brady; Conor Brady, G McKiernan (0-2, 2f); N Murray (0-2, 2f), D McVeety (0-01), G Smith (0-1); O Kiernan, C Mackey, M Reilly.

Subs: C Madden (0-1) for Rehill (21), O Kiernan for McLoughlin (31), C O’Reilly for Brady (h-t), S Murray for Reilly (h-t), T Galligan for Clarke (BC 45), K Brady for Faulkner (54)

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry)