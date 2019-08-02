News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tyrone keeper Shannon Lynch focused on important things in life

By Daragh Small
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 08:13 PM

Tyrone’s sensational TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-final victory over Cork in 2010 sent shockwaves through the game — and Shannon Lynch remembers it well.

The Tyrone goalkeeper was in her debut season with the Red Hands, and now nine years on, she’ll face the Rebels in tomorrow’s last-eight clash at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe (3pm).

“It is mad to think its almost 10 years ago now. On the day we did perform, yes it was close but we really pushed on that day. It was a great day for Tyrone football.”

An occupational therapist by qualification, she decided to devote her professional life to helping people understand and deal with the difficulties of life in the 21st century.

Focusing on mental health awareness through her ‘A Pocket of Positivity’ workshops, Lynch aims to help young and old understand their feelings.

In a month where Love Island dominated our Facebook and Twitter feeds, she knows it’s crucial to focus on what’s important in life.

The 26-year-old said: “There is the constant need to seek approval with the ‘likes’ and comments. It is trying to strip it back to understanding more about themselves without external validation.

“There is so much coming at people from a young age that it is nearly too much to deal with. It is trying to have healthy boundaries. Just because you see a photo, it doesn’t mean their whole life is like that.”

Lynch is a big believer in meditation. It’s a knowledge she likes to impart to her Tyrone teammates but they are well-equipped to deal with everyday stresses and anxieties through the work of the WGPA and their friends in the dressing room.

“A lot of the girls have their own things,” said Lynch.

The WGPA does a lot there. There is a lot of support out there. We are an open understanding team. Everyone has someone they can speak to, if things aren’t great. It is not something we shy away from at all.

