Tyrone boss spots holes in Cork defence

Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan, son of the legendary Peter, soloing past Derry’s Fintan Bradley, will be a threat the Cork U20s must watch.
By Francis Mooney
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 05:40 AM

A lethal Cork attacking unit ripped Kerry apart, and could wreak havoc again at Tullamore on Sunday, Tyrone U20 manager Paul Devlin has warned.

Two teams with serious firepower meet in an All-Ireland semi-final that could produce a score-fest.

Tyrone grabbed four goals in their Ulster final win over Derry, while the Rebels fired three past the Kingdom in the Munster decider.

“If you give Cork space, they can score, their movement off the ball is very good, so we need to keep the ball out of their hands as much as possible, and keep moving ourselves,” said Devlin.

“They took the goal chances when they arose for them, and you have to give them credit for that. They were very good, they put in a big second half in particular. Every aspect of their game is strong, they pressed Kerry from the word go, all over the place. They were sharper than Kerry all over the field in everything that they did.”

But he stressed that Tyrone will concentrate primarily on the positive aspects of their own game before addressing the threats that Cork bring to the contest.

“We will have to concentrate on our own game firstly, and then deal with what Cork throws at us.”

“Cork were ruthless in their demolition of holders Kerry in the provincial decider at Páirc Uí Rinn, matching their goal-scoring exploits with a shut-out at the other end.

But the Tyrone boss, who travelled to Cork city for the decider, senses that the new Munster champions can be exploited at the back.

“There were chances that Kerry created against Cork, and they took an extra touch out of it, or didn’t give the right pass, in the first half in particular, when they had Cork opened up a couple of times, and didn’t take their chances.

“They missed a lot of easy scores, which you wouldn’t associate with a Kerry team, and Cork really went to town on that. But with the atmosphere in the place, Cork were very much up for the game.”

Darragh Canavan is one man who has the potential to unlock the Cork defence.

“Darragh has been going well, he opens the play up for everybody, links the play well. But it will boil down to every man doing their job as best they can, and to take every chance they get.”

To the brave and faithful nothing is impossible

