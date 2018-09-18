Tyrone board vows to tackle ‘unwarranted violence’

By Cian Locke

The Tyrone County Board is to launch an investigation into shocking weekend incidents at club championship matches.

In a statement last night, the county executive promised that the issues will be dealt with “in an urgent manner”, and condemned the “ugly scenes of unwarranted violence”.

A mass brawl erupted at the end of Friday night’s Intermediate Championship tie between Stewartstown and Strabane at Healy Park in Omagh.

And on Saturday at O’Neill Park, Dungannon, a staggering total of 27 cards — 20 yellow, one black, and six red — were issued during the senior championship meeting of Edendork and Moy.

Former Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh, who was playing for Moy, the reigning All-Ireland Club IFC champions, sustained facial injuries and concussion during the first half of that game, which Edendork won by a point.

The Tyrone Disciplinary Committee is to examine video footage of both games, and will also consider the reports of the referees who took charge of the fixtures.

Up to 30 players, including substitutes, were involved in the trouble at the end of normal time in the IFC game at Healy Park, with punches and kicks delivered during the violent scenes.

Saturday’s SFC tie also appeared to be heading for extra-time, before former Tyrone attacker Darren McCurry shot a stoppage time equaliser for Edendork.

McCurry was subsequently sent off after receiving a black card following an earlier booking.

The remaining five red cards were all for second bookable offences, and among those dismissed were Moy’s Tyrone inter-county players Colm Cavanagh and Harry Loughran.

The statement issued by county PRO Eugene McConnell said that due process will be followed and relevant penalties will be imposed.

Following on from the weekend Tyrone Club Championship matches, the Tyrone County Committee wish to state that all or any disciplinary action will be a matter of consideration by the Tyrone CCC,” said the statement.

“Based on the referee’s report plus examination of the video-recording of the games, the matters arising will be dealt with in an urgent manner and following due process as stipulated in the Rules of the Association and the Official Guide the CCC will determine the relevant penalties.”

The Tyrone statement added: “We would wish to condemn all of the ugly scenes of unwarranted violence.

“We wish also to extend good wishes to all players who incurred injuries — whether accidentally or otherwise.”