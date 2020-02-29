Tyrone and Donegal to meet in Ulster U20 final

Tyrone and Donegal will meet in next week’s Ulster U20 Football Championship final, after both came through tough tests in testing conditions.

Storm Jorge failed to claim either of the fixtures, which were both in doubt but went ahead in heavy underfoot conditions at Co Derry venues.

Holders Tyrone had to come from behind to get the better of Antrim by 0-11 to 0-9 at Lavey, with Tiarnan Quinn and Darragh Canavan getting the all-important second half scores.

Both of their first half scores came from goalkeeper Lorcan Quinn, who converted a ’45 and a long range free into the wind.

Antrim midfielder Pat Shivers kicked accurately from dead balls to ease his side ahead, but crucially for Tyrone, they conceded just one score while Joe Oguz was in the sin-bin.

The Red Hands also spurned a goal chance which fell to Tomas Donaghy, who shot hurriedly and wide.

Dominic McEnhill shot a classy score for the Saffrons, and a third from Shivers sent them in with a 0-4 to 0-2 interval lead.

With the driving wind and snow in their backs, the Red Hands made a furious start to the second half, with three points in the opening three minutes, from Quinn, Ethan Jordan and Joe Oguz to go ahead for the first time.

Battling Antrim regained the lead through Rory Brolly, but another flourish saw the holders hit five in a row, two of them brilliant Canavan efforts.

And with Cormac Munroe performing brilliantly at full back, they turned back a series of Antrim raids.

After Quinn had opened up a four points lead with ten minutes to play, the Saffrons threw everything into attack, with McEnhill slotting over a couple of frees.

Shivers narrowed the gap to two, but the defending champions held out for a place in another decider.

Donegal also had to fight hard to carve out a narrow win over Down at Loup, where they emerged with a 1-11 to 0-12 success.

After a closely fought opening half, the sides were level at 0-5 apiece, with Richard O’Rourke and Aaron Doherty on target for the Tir Chonaill men.

It was Rory O’Donnell who gave them the lead, and an Aaron Doherty goal eased Donegal into a four points advantage.

Down fought back late on to close the gap, but Padraig McGettigan and Doherty made sure of Donegal’s place in the decider against their north-west neighbours next weekend.